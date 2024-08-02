Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, has reacted to the nationwide protest against hunger and the rising cost of living currently ongoing in the federation.

Atiku’s ex-aide, Daniel Bwala, blames APC governors as protest turns violent. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Some Nigerians scheduled August 1-10 to protest against bad governance and economic hardship. They wanted to call on President Bola Tinubu's government to investigate their plight and address their key demands.

According to the organisers, it was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration. However, violence has been recorded in some states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the outcome of Thursday's demonstration.

Protests: Bwala blames APC gov over outcome

Reacting to the development, Bwala, in a tweet on Thursday evening, August 1, said he expected all the governors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to calm the protesters in their respective states.

The lawyer also said ministers and cabinet members of the President Tinubu's administration should have engaged with the protesters in their states.

Bwala, the former ally of Atiku Abubakar, tweeted:

"I was actually expecting all the APC governors who share the vision of Mr President for the reform to engage with the protesters in their respective states and calm them down.

"I also expected all the ministers and cabinet members of the @officialABAT administration to go to their respective states and engage in dialogue and address the protesters who are peaceful.

"I also expected that all appointees of Mr president to flood the airwaves TV, Radio, zoom, and social media engaging with the protesters and or millions of Nigerians who are not protesting but share views one way or the other."

Source: Legit.ng