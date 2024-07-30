The Federal Government has announced that the planned hunger protests from August 1 to 10, 2024, are no longer needed

Idris highlighted that the government is actively addressing issues raised by protest organizers

The minister assured that President Tinubu is responding to the concerns of the youth, noting that the student loan program will support education access

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has announced that the planned nationwide hunger protests set for August 1 to 10, 2024, are no longer necessary.

The call was made during a press briefing following the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, July 29, by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Information Minister, Mohammed Idris appeals to Nigerians on hardship protests

Source: Twitter

FG: We're assidiously working to address your concerns

Idris explained that the government is actively working to address some of the concerns raised by frustrated citizens and is making strides to ensure food availability, The Punch reported.

His words:

“The government is already addressing many of the concerns raised by those organizing the protest. Efforts are underway to ensure food availability."

FG: We have reduced cost of rice to N40, 000

Speaking on one of the measures taken to address the protesters' concerns, Idris said:

“Rice has been distributed to various centers nationwide and is being sold for N40,000. This is just an initial measure, with more actions to follow.

“There is significant investment in the agricultural sector, and we anticipate that food prices will decrease as we progress.”

Tinubu will answer all pending questions, Minister assures

The minister stated that the president is confident the president Bola will address the concerns raised by the youth, Vanguard reported.

He continued:

“The student loan program ensures that no young person who wants to pursue education will be excluded. Additionally, once the CNG initiative is fully implemented, transportation issues will be resolved.”

Kano trader arrested for promoting hardship protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Security agents, believed to be from the State Security Services (SSS), have detained Kano trader Bashir Yunusa for wearing T-shirts that promote upcoming nationwide protests against economic hardship in Nigeria.

Yunusa, who operates a business at Kantin Kwari Market in Kano, was reportedly arrested on Friday, July 19, after sharing a Facebook post featuring a T-shirt with the slogan “End Bad Governance in Nigeria 2024—Arewa Mufarka” [North Arise].

