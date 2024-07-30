Global site navigation

"We've Listened to Keyamo": 500 CSOs Reject Planned Nationwide Protest
Nigeria

"We've Listened to Keyamo": 500 CSOs Reject Planned Nationwide Protest

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • At least 500 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have decided to pull out of the planned protest against the Federal Government
  • Dr. Charles Cosmos, representing the United Coalition for Greater Nigeria, praised Keyamo’s intervention as a pivotal factor in their decision
  • Cosmos lauded Keyamo’s significant contributions to the aviation sector, including improvements in airport infrastructure, air travel safety among others

FCT, Abuja - At least 500 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have declared their withdrawal from the planned August 1 protest against the Federal Government.

The decision, made by the United Coalition for Greater Nigeria, came after thorough deliberation and the intervention of Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

CSOs laud Aviation Minister, Keyamo, vow to boycott hardship protest
CSOs laud Aviation Minister, Keyamo, vow to boycott hardship protest Photo credit: @Nigerianstories/@fkeyamo
Source: Twitter

Acknowledging the frustrations of the youth and the need for positive change, Dr. Charles Cosmos stated:

"We understand that protests can sometimes result in more harm than good."

Keyamo is trusted ally - CSOs

He added that the Minister's appeal was a pivotal moment, as they have always regarded him as a trusted ally, Daily Times reported

Cosmos praised Festus Keyamo for his exceptional performance and dedication to the nation's advancement, which earned their confidence.

He said:

"The Minister's intervention was transformative. His willingness to engage with us and address our concerns demonstrated the government's openness to listening.
"We believe there are more effective ways to address our issues, and the Minister's leadership has been instrumental in shifting our perspective."

Keyamo's developmental strides in aviation lauded

Cosmos highlighted Keyamo's accomplishments in the aviation sector, noting his success in enhancing airport infrastructure, improving air travel safety, and supporting local airlines, The Authority reported.

He praised Keyamo's commitment to safety policies and open skies operations, which have set new standards for the industry.

The CSOs expressed their support for both the Minister and the Federal Government, promising to reach out to other groups to encourage a collaborative approach.

Hardship: "Dark clouds gathering," Northern youths warns Tinubu

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has announced that the planned nationwide hunger protests set for August 1 to 10, 2024, are no longer necessary.

The group's National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, spoke to Legit.ng on Friday, July 19.

Source: Legit.ng

