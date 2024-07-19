"This is Unbearable," Sanusi Decries Spate of Economic Hardship in Nigeria
- The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, expressed serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians
- Emir Sanusi also praised the Kano state government for providing fertilizers for farmers and called for more measures to address ongoing economic challenges
- Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring food accessibility
Kano state - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.
He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.
Speaking alongside the newly appointed second-class Emirs of Gaya and Karaye, Sanusi emphasized the dire circumstances many Nigerians are currently experiencing, Channels Television reported.
He said:
“People are in a dire situation. I’m aware that people now resort to buying half pepper because of the high cost of food items. This is unbearable. But I think with efforts like this, people can get some relief."
In another development, as reported by Vanguard, Sanusi said challenges bedevilling Nigeria are not insurmountable, stressing that with commitment, attitude, and leadership, the country has a better chance of overcoming its challenges.
Kano govt lauded over donation of fertilizer to 52,800 farmers
The initiative, designed to ease economic hardship and enhance food security, will provide each farmer, including women and individuals with disabilities, with 25kg of fertilizer.
The Emir commended the Kano State Government for this effort but called for additional measures to address the continuing economic difficulties.
Gov Abba vows to empower farmers for production
Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, emphasized the government's commitment by stating:
"We are resolute in our support for farmers to ensure food is accessible and affordable for everyone."
The Emirs of Gaya and Karaye also expressed their endorsement of the program. Emir of Gaya, Ali Ibrahim, remarked.
