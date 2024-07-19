The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, expressed serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians

Emir Sanusi also praised the Kano state government for providing fertilizers for farmers and called for more measures to address ongoing economic challenges

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring food accessibility

Kano state - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

Emir Sanusi Lamido speaks on the current economic hardship in Nigeria Photo credit: @AM_Saleeeem

Source: Twitter

Speaking alongside the newly appointed second-class Emirs of Gaya and Karaye, Sanusi emphasized the dire circumstances many Nigerians are currently experiencing, Channels Television reported.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“People are in a dire situation. I’m aware that people now resort to buying half pepper because of the high cost of food items. This is unbearable. But I think with efforts like this, people can get some relief."

In another development, as reported by Vanguard, Sanusi said challenges bedevilling Nigeria are not insurmountable, stressing that with commitment, attitude, and leadership, the country has a better chance of overcoming its challenges.

Kano govt lauded over donation of fertilizer to 52,800 farmers

The initiative, designed to ease economic hardship and enhance food security, will provide each farmer, including women and individuals with disabilities, with 25kg of fertilizer.

The Emir commended the Kano State Government for this effort but called for additional measures to address the continuing economic difficulties.

Gov Abba vows to empower farmers for production

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, emphasized the government's commitment by stating:

"We are resolute in our support for farmers to ensure food is accessible and affordable for everyone."

The Emirs of Gaya and Karaye also expressed their endorsement of the program. Emir of Gaya, Ali Ibrahim, remarked.

Fire kills Kano commissioner’s daughter, 2 others

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, July 17, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, the Kano state commissioner for higher education, lost three of his family members to a fire outbreak that gutted his residence at Kofar-Mata quarters in the ancient city.

The sad incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday, July 17, while family members were said to be asleep.

Source: Legit.ng