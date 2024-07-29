Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, July 26, called on Nigerians to focus on constructive action rather than protests

Shettima’s remarks come amid rising demands for nationwide protests against economic difficulties under the hashtag #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria

Addressing the nutritional crisis, Shettima reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Nutrition 774 Initiative

Abuja, FCT - Vice President Kashim Shettima urged Nigerians to focus on constructive action rather than protest on Friday, July 26, despite the current economic hardships.

Shettima made this appeal while announcing the Federal Government’s involvement in the Grand Challenges Nigeria Project during a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima advises youths against planned protest Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Shettima's remarks come amid increasing demands for nationwide protests against economic difficulties under the hashtag #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria. The protests are set to take place from August 1 to 15, 2024.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President of Media and Communications, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed details of the meeting in a statement signed on Friday titled ‘Nigeria taps into global health initiative to fight malnutrition, food insecurity. '

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shettima said:

"Now is the time for us to address our issues, not to protest. While the right to protest is protected in most democracies globally, initiating agitation without knowing its road can lead to anarchy.

"We understand the hardships Nigerians are experiencing, and we sympathize with them. The oil subsidy has burdened us for 50 years.

"We believe that once the harvests begin, there will be positive impacts for the common man."

Nigerians urged to choose diplomacy, patience

Speaking further, Shettima called on Nigerians to choose diplomacy, patience and engagement over hardship strike, The Punch reported.

He added:

"I urge you to promote diplomacy, dialogue, and patience.The President is deeply dedicated to the Nigerian cause, but it's a gradual process.

"Giving birth is painful, but once the child is born, it brings joy and celebration."

FG reaffirms commitment to tackle the nutritional crisis

In addressing the nutritional crisis, Shettima reaffirmed the government's dedication to the Nutrition 774 Initiative, Leadership reported.

He explained that:

"Programs like the Nutrition 774 Initiative are carefully crafted to drive beneficial changes within our communities."

Shettima encouraged the Nutrition Society of Nigeria to "expand the horizons of innovation and strengthen your partnership with the government and other stakeholders."

Hardship: Kano trader arrested for displaying protest T-shirt

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that security agents, believed to be from the State Security Services (SSS), have detained Kano trader Bashir Yunusa for wearing T-shirts that promote upcoming nationwide protests against economic hardship in Nigeria.

Yunusa, who operates a business at Kantin Kwari Market in Kano, was reportedly arrested on Friday, July 19, after sharing a Facebook post featuring a T-shirt with the slogan “End Bad Governance in Nigeria 2024—Arewa Mufarka” [North Arise].

Source: Legit.ng