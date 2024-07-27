About 1,000 youth groups in Benue state have withdrawn from a planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, citing security concerns

The decision followed the intervention of Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, the minister of water resources and sanitation

The groups expressed support for President Bola Tinubu's administration and urged other states to seek peaceful solutions to their issues

Markurdi, Benue state - About 1,000 youth groups in Benue state have withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, citing security concerns and a desire to avoid exacerbating the volatile situation in the state.

The Benue Youth Good Governance Movement (BYGGM), Benue Advancement Forum (BAF), and Benue Pro-Active Network (BPN) made this known in a statement co-signed by Comrade Abajih Terhide Gabriel and Oche Daniel Itodo.

Some youth groups in Benue state said they have withdrawn from the nationwide protest following the intervention of water minister Joseph Terlumun Utsev. Photo credit: @Waterresources9

Source: Twitter

Nationwide protest: Water minister intervenes

The groups said the decision to withdraw followed the intervention by Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, the water resources and sanitation minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We are grateful for the intervention of Professor Utsev, who has shown a genuine interest in the welfare of our people. His willingness to listen to our concerns and work towards finding solutions has given us hope for a better future," the statement read in part.

They expressed support for President Bola Tinubu's administration, saying his leadership has the potential to bring about positive change in Nigeria.

The groups also pledged to mobilise support for his policies and programs, particularly those benefiting their community.

Groups urge others to embrace peace

The youth groups urged their counterparts in other states to pursue peaceful and constructive solutions to their problems rather than resorting to violence and unrest.

They encouraged support for the government and Professor Utsev's efforts to address their concerns.

Read more about planned protests:

Groups pull out of planned nationwide protest in Rivers

Similarly, a coalition of 140 civil society groups and non-governmental organisations in Rivers state has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protests, citing the potential for increased hardship and chaos.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by its president, Comrade Nwogu Moses, on Thursday, July 25, the coalition said that protest is not the solution as it could potentially lead to more hardship.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Good Governance Coalition, representing thousands of members across the state's 23 local government areas, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara's intervention was instrumental in their decision.

Source: Legit.ng