The Rivers Good Governance Coalition has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protests due to concerns about potential hardship and chaos

Governor Fubara's intervention was reportedly instrumental in the coalition's decision, as they opted to collaborate with the government

The coalition urged other governors to engage with aggrieved Nigerians and encouraged citizens to reject protests that don't represent their aspirations

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A coalition of 140 civil society groups and non-governmental organisations in Rivers state has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protests, citing the potential for increased hardship and chaos.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by its president, Comrade Nwogu Moses, on Thursday, July 25, the coalition said that protest is not the solution as it could potentially lead to more hardship.

The Rivers Good Governance Coalition has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protests after Gov Fubara's intervention. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara's intervention made us withdraw from protest

Meanwhile, the Rivers Good Governance Coalition, representing thousands of members across the state's 23 local government areas, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara's intervention was instrumental in their decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The coalition expressed concerns about the safety of their members and the general public.

Coalition says dialogue preferred over protest

Moses stated that the group believes protest is not the solution to the country's challenges and instead opted to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Fubara.

"The intervention of Governor Siminalayi Fubara changed our mind about the protest. He appealed to us to cancel the mass action and instead work with the government to find solutions to the problems facing the country," he said.

"We believe that protest will only lead to more chaos and destruction, rather than solving the problems facing the country. We reckon that it is important to give the government a chance to address the issues, rather than taking to the streets."

The coalition urged other state governors to engage with aggrieved Nigerians and seek solutions to their concerns.

They also called on Nigerians to reject protests that do not represent the people's aspirations and instead engage in constructive dialogue with the government and other stakeholders.

Moses emphasised the coalition's dedication to working through lawful and democratic channels to bring about positive change.

"We believe that dialogue and engagement are better than ignoring the concerns of the people," he stated.

Read more about planned protests:

Tinubu begs youths to shelve protest

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has asked youths who planned to embark on nationwide protests against hunger and hardship to reconsider.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, July 23.

Idris cited President Tinubu as saying that measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.

Source: Legit.ng