Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, has denied allegations made by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga that his supporters are behind the planned nationwide protests

Obi urged those spreading falsehoods to focus on helping everyday Nigerians who are struggling to access basic necessities like food, education, employment, and healthcare

The LP chieftain said his political journey is rooted in principles and genuine care for the people, not personal gain or desperation

Abuja, FCT—Peter Obi, Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has fought back allegations that his supporters were behind the nationwide protests against hardship scheduled to begin on August 1.

Obi’s remarks came on the heels of claims by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

Obi replies to presidential spokesperson over, Onanuga, over protest allegation Photo credit: @ElochukwuOhagi/Peter Obi

Source: UGC

“To those who have chosen to spread falsehoods and lies about me for their gain or at the bidding of their paymasters…I urge you to channel your energy and resources towards helping everyday Nigerians who are struggling to find their next meal, secure education for their children, gain employment, and access adequate healthcare," Obi said on X.

He said the future of Nigeria depends on addressing these urgent needs, not on “perpetuating deceit and lies.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obi explained that his political journey “has never been about desperation or personal gain” but rather “rooted in principles and a genuine care for the people.”

He added:

“Rather than fabricating lies, you and your paymasters should listen to the cries of the poor, who cannot afford medicine and who are uncertain about their next meal.

“Pay attention to the voices of reason from individuals and institutions that emphasise the plight of our citizens. Let us unite in building a nation where everyone can thrive.”

Protest allegation baseless, says Tanko

Similarly, Obi’s spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, denied the allegations.

He stated that they have reliable information indicating that these baseless accusations are being used to justify arresting Obi, restricting his freedom and association, and hindering his advocacy for good governance, which threatens the luxurious lifestyles of those in power, as reported by Daily Trust.

He said:

“The statement even said that Obi should be held responsible for any mayhem that may occur in the protest. Peter Obi by his mien in and out of political office has not in any way shown or been associated with violence even in the most obvious provocations.

“He has always shown even during the electioneering that he is issue-driven as he carries on without calling anybody’s name."

Tinubu's govt out to smear Obi's reputation, Tanko alleges

He mentioned that their team is aware that multiple attack dogs have been hired and strategically deployed to ensure that Obi does not enjoy the attention of the Nigerian populace, Leadership reported.

He said:

“All the problems real and imagined created by their insensitivity and lavish lifestyle they have curiously tried to link to Obi. Notable challenges of the administration which are a consequence of their actions and inactions like fuel subsidy fallouts, growing poverty in the land, inflation, nepotism and unresolved historical conflicts among others they blame all on Obi.”

Nigerians urged to disregard 'baseless blackmail' against Obi

Tanko urged Nigerians to disregard the presidency’s baseless blackmail against Obi.

He, therefore, emphasized that Obi and the Obidient family, both within the country and abroad, remain steadfast in their quest for a new Nigeria and will not be intimidated or distracted from their mission.

Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about Nigerians' severe economic hardships.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House to distribute free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across Kano state's 44 local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng