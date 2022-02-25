President Buhari has assured Nigerians he won't extend his tenure ahead of the 2023 general elections

The president made this disclosure as he swore by the Holy Book, admonishing leaders not to abuse the oath of office

The president who was on an official visit to Nasarawa state reaffirmed he had no intention to stay beyond his term in office

Lafia, Nasarawa State- On Thursday, February 24, President Muhammadu Buhari in Lafia, Nasarawa state, said he has sworn by the Holy Quran and cannot go beyond two terms in office.

He noted that leaders who take the oath of office, swearing with the Holy Book must be careful not to abuse the trust of leadership placed on them by the people and God.

Buhari, who is on a two-day state visit to Nasarawa, said this during a courtesy visit to the palace of Emir of Lafia, Sidi Muhammad 1, reaffirmed that he had no intention to stay beyond the constitutionally-recognised two terms of office as president, The Punch reports.

President Buhari is on a 2-day visit to Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Thursday.

The statement quoted Buhari as saying that the traditional ruler was on a terminal appointment but constitutionally, elected public office holders were not.

The president said:

“I cannot go beyond two terms, and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Due to the continued delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the main opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday said the delay might be a tenure elongation plan by the Buhari regime.

However, on Wednesday, a presidential source revealed that Buhari would sign the piece of legislation by noon on Friday.

