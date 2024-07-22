Concerns have continued to rise concerning the difficulty faced by Nigerians occasioned by the economic decisions of President Tinubu

In a swift reaction to the economic crisis and hardship in the land, the Northern Initiative for Growth has called for a nationwide protest that will be held on August 1st, 2024

However, a northern group has appealed to Nigerians to shun the protest but rather give Tinubu more time to implement his plans for the country, adding that the current reforms offer hope for a better future

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NYEGA) has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rejecting plans for a nationwide protest against his government.

Protest: Northern group seeks support for Tinubu's reforms

The group withdrew from the planned protest and called on Nigerian youths and student bodies to give President Tinubu more time to implement his economic reforms.

The group, comprising minority tribes in Northern Nigeria, acknowledged that the current challenges the nation is battling with are a legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which they didn't protest against at the time.

The group noted that protesting against Tinubu's government may jeopardize national unity.

According to the group, Nigeria has faced difficult times, periods of unrest, and moments that tested its resilience but the nation has endured and survived, and it's time to look toward a promising future.

In a statement signed by spokesperson Ibrahim Dan-Musa on Sunday, July 21, and made available to Legit.ng, the group urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu a chance, adding they see hope and a sense of possibility that shouldn't be ignored.

"We appeal to other Arewa groups to acknowledge that Nigeria's challenges are a shared responsibility," Dan-Musa said.

"President Tinubu needs more time to implement his plans for the country. The ongoing reforms offer hope for a better future."

Speaking further, Dan-Musa noted that President Tinubu's presidency presents a fresh opportunity for transformation.

"Hope is a powerful force. Let's embrace it with a commitment to making our nation better for all.

"We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the memory of those we lost. Let's give President Tinubu the time and support needed to implement these vital reforms."

The group also commended Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaibu Audu for his plans to restart the Ajaokuta Steel complex's light section mill. This is expected to produce 400,000 metric tons of iron rods annually, addressing road construction and building collapse issues.

Peter Obi denies link to nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him.

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide Bayo Onanuga that he is behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024.

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer.

