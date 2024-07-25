The Bola Tinubu government allegedly perceives the proposed hardship protest as a ploy "to undermine the Nigerian state"

Legit.ng gathered that governors and some cabinet members of the Bola Tinubu administration will meet on Thursday, July 25, over the planned hardship protest

Nigerian officials are hoping that plans for a nationwide August 1 protest over the country’s soaring living costs will be jettisoned

FCT, Abuja - Select ministers will meet with state governors at the 143rd session of the national economic council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, today, Thursday, July 25.

As reported by The Punch, this formed part of the action points from the emergency meeting between George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and all ministers in Abuja on Wednesday, July 24.

It is understood that some ministers — such as those of finance and budget and economic planning— who sit on the NEC, will attend its 143rd meeting on Thursday, July 25, to appeal to governors to dialogue with their constituents.

Business Day also noted the development.

A source said:

“There will be a NEC meeting tomorrow (today). So, they will be going there to get the buy-in of the governors. They will use NEC to get the governors’ support for the plan.

“The government is extending the dialogue to NEC to allow governors to join what it is trying to do.

“The way the government sees this protest is that it is not just a protest against hardship or Tinubu. Some people want to use it to undermine the Nigerian state and bring it down and target some class of people entirely."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is grappling with 34.2% inflation, the highest in nearly three decades amid a cost of living crisis after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed the petrol subsidy in 2023.

Frustrated citizens have taken to social media to mobilise protests from August 1 against bad governance and economic hardship.

The protest tagged ‘EndBadGovernance’ has gained traction on social media and has been scheduled to be held across all 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). However, its organisers have remained largely anonymous as no group has come forward to take responsibility.

Protest ‘not billed to end in peace’ - Bwala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Bwala stated this after meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala described the planned protest as "politically motivated".

