The Amalgamation of Northern Youth Organizations (ANYO) has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the planned nationwide protest

The spokesperson for ANYO, Umar Bala Babayaro, said the organisers of the planned protest want to cause instability and chaos in the country

Babayaro urged Nigerians to reject the protests while describing it as a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and division

FCT, Abuja - The Amalgamation of Northern Youth Organizations (ANYO) alleged that the planned nationwide protest is being fueled by adversaries of the state.

The spokesperson for ANYO, Umar Bala Babayaro, said they want to cause instability and chaos in the country.

The group said the protests are not designed to achieve any constructive outcomes

Source: UGC

Babayaro said the group and its members will not participate in the proposed mass protests.

He said this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 25.

"We categorically state that the Northern youth, represented by ANYO, will not engage in any protests within the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"We recognize that these protests are poorly organized, lack clear leadership, and are not designed to achieve any constructive outcomes."

Babayaro said ANYO is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to lead Nigeria towards growth and prosperity.

"We urge the government to amplify its initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and enhancing the welfare of the citizens, especially in the Northern regions where challenges are most pronounced."

The group described the planned protest as a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and division while urging Nigerians to reject the protests

"The Northern youth understand that constructive engagement and peaceful dialogue are the most effective means to address our nation's challenges."

DHQ uncovers plan to hijack the planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) issued warnings ahead of the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship.

The military said mischief-makers are planning to attack car owners, landlords and smartphone users during the planned protests.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, warned that the military won’t condone any form of violent protests

