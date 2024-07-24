Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has voiced deep concern over conflicts between Dangote Industries and government agencies

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts between Dangote Industries and various government agencies.

Emphasizing Alhaji Dangote's significant contributions to Nigeria, Obi stressed the urgent need for a swift resolution to these disputes.

Obi expressed his thoughts via his social media handle X on Tuesday, July 23.

He said:

"This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances. It is fundamentally about Nigeria’s economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens."

Economic benefits of Dangote Refinery

Obi highlighted the immense potential of the Dangote Refinery, noting its capacity to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs.

He said:

"The refinery's strategic importance in addressing Nigeria’s fuel crisis, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and fostering economic growth cannot be overstated."

The ex-Anambra state governor called for government agencies to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the refinery and its associated enterprises, Business Day reported.

He said

"The refinery is too vital to fail and must not be hindered, considering its crucial role in our national welfare."

Obi urged the Federal Government to recognize the significance of Alhaji Dangote's contributions, describing him as "a national and African brand symbolizing patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship."

Despite operating in a challenging business environment, Obi said Dangote has established a remarkable industrial hub in Nigeria, encompassing over 15 sectors.

"Alhaji Dangote’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria's industrialization, job creation, and economic growth, despite adversities, warrants full support and protection."

Call for robust support and protection

In light of worsening economic indicators such as unemployment, inflation, forex scarcity, and debt, Obi called on the government to regard enterprises like Dangote Industries as national treasures.

He asserted:

"Every sensible and patriotic government should provide robust support and protection to such enterprises."

Obi called on the Federal Government and its agencies to provide Dangote Industries, especially the refinery, with all necessary support.

He said:

"The success of Dangote is intrinsically linked to the success of Nigeria and Africa; conversely, its failure would be a significant setback for both Nigeria and the continent."

Dangote saga: Reps ask for suspension of NMDPRA

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives had urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The demand follows his controversial comments about high sulphur levels in diesel produced at the Dangote Refinery, which were contradicted after an investigation by the Reps members.

