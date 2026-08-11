Chioma, the elder sister of late Alexx Ekubo, marked exactly three months since the actor's passing on August 11, 2026

She shared a rare video of the two at what appeared to be a festive gathering, capturing a happier time

In an emotional tribute, Chioma revealed she cries daily and barely goes an hour without thinking of her late brother

Three months have passed since Nollywood lost Alexx Ekubo, and his elder sister Chioma is still carrying the weight of that grief every single day.

On 11 August 2026, Chioma marked the three-month anniversary of the actor's death with a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram, accompanied by a rare video of the siblings together at what appeared to be a lively indoor celebration, bathed in pink and purple lighting.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's sister Chioma marks 3 months without him. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her post, Chioma was candid about the depth of her loss, admitting she has not stopped crying since his passing and that barely an hour goes by without her thoughts drifting to him.

"Exactly 3 months today, you bowed out in honor. Though we weren't ready to let you go, I never imagined you leaving me, at least not this way, brother, but God knows best. I still cry every day, and hardly does an hour go by without thinking of you," she wrote.

Alexx Ekubo's sister shares emotional post to mark his death anniversary. Photo credit!@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Chioma's message to her late brother

She also reflected on the kind of man Alexx was, expressing her belief that he would have pushed through his illness if he could have done so for her sake.

"I know if it was in your powers, you would have strived harder to stay alive, even if it's for my sake but I leave everything in the hands of God, who sees and knows it all, and I know God is not asleep," she added.

Chioma closed her message with a note of faith, writing: "I know you still live on. It's just a matter of time."

Here is the Instagram video of Alex Ekubo's sister marking his three-month demise below:

Fans rally around Chioma

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers and fans who were moved by her words.

@onyiqueen202 wrote:

"Aunty Chioma it's okay God is with you take heart"

@sparklesogechi commented:

"Chaiii death you do this one is well with you Adanne Chioma love and light"

@amazingblazee0 said:

"Yes he lives on and it's just a matter of time."

@meliane_emeline_ shared:

"That was the plan; there were many projects this year. It really hurts—Chommy, may God comfort you. I send my greetings to Papa Mazi Okosisi."

@chika_uduji wrote:

"everyone wey Dey insult her don move ohh, But nah only she carry pains"

@princess_franceschinwe observed:

"While some people are busy creating content with voiceovers the real sibling mourns in silence. May God heal your heart @omaalex3 You're a strong woman and God will help you In Jesus Name Amen."

@eniji wrote:

"It's well with you Chioma and have it in mind that your brother is with his Maker, away from this evil world"

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app

. In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng