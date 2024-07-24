The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Rep. Esosa Iyawe highlighted that an investigation revealed Dangote’s diesel had a sulphur content of 87.6 ppm, which contradicted Ahmed's claims

Prominent Nigerians have reacted on the issue, urging the federal government to ensure that the Dangote refinery is supported

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), due to his controversial comments about high sulphur levels in diesel produced at the Dangote Refinery.

This suspension is recommended pending a thorough investigation into the allegations by the House.

The request was made following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance presented by Rep. Esosa Iyawe during Tuesday's plenary session.

In his motion, Rep. Iyawe recalled that the NMDPRA boss recently claimed that diesel from the Dangote Refinery was of lower quality compared to imported diesel, citing sulphur content levels between 650 and 1,200 ppm., as reported by Daily Trust.

Further, the Rep member said that after investigating the NMDPRA boss's claims, Dangote’s diesel had a sulphur content of 87.6 ppm.

He added that, in contrast, the two samples of imported diesel showed sulphur levels exceeding 1800 ppm and 2000 ppm, disproving the NMDPRA boss's allegations.

He said:

"The unguarded statements by the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, which have since been disproved, sparked outrage from Nigerians.

"Many saw his actions as undermining local refineries and promoting continued fuel importation, an act of economic sabotage, as imported products have shown high levels of dangerous compounds.

"The careless statement by the NMDPRA Chief Executive without prior investigation is not only unprofessional but also unpatriotic, especially amid recent calls for protests against the federal government."

Rep. Iyawe emphasised that fuel quality could impact engine hardware, noting that ultra-low sulfur diesel is recommended for various industries, but high sulfur content in fuels causes engine damage and contributes to air pollution.

Recall that the House Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources launched an investigation on Monday, July 22.

It, however, promised to invite Dangote Refinery, other refiners, and stakeholders in the petroleum industry for deliberation and necessary action.

It’s self-defeating disparaging Dangote – AfDB president

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, warned that the Nigerian government would suffer from criticism aimed at Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his refinery, as it would discourage foreign investors.

Adesina dismissed claims of Dangote’s monopoly and expressed shock at the controversy, noting it negatively impacts Nigeria’s global reputation.

He said:

"The criticism of Dangote is unwarranted, counterproductive, and harmful to Nigeria. It raises doubts about who would invest in a country that belittles and undermines its most significant investor."

No investor will trust a nation that undermines its critical assets – Atiku

Similarly, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar stated that undermining critical assets like Dangote Refinery erodes investor trust, emphasising the refinery's importance for energy and economic stability.

He said:

“No investor will trust a nation that undermines its key assets. Protecting significant investments like Dangote’s is essential to attract FDI and drive our economic growth.”

Support Dangote, Obi tells Tinubu's govt

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also called for cautious handling of the conflict, stressing the refinery’s critical role and advocating for full support to ensure its success.

He said:

“Government agencies should be directed to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the Dangote refinery and its associated enterprises."

Senate to probe petroleum sector

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had shared his thoughts on the petroleum sector following the recent revelation by Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Refinery, concerning the marketisation of his product.

Akpabio raised the alarm over the persistent economic sabotage that has undermined investor confidence in the petroleum sector, urging the Senate to identify and hold those accountable for the criminal acts.

