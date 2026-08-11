Davido wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump urging him to ensure the upcoming Osun election is free and fair

The move drew criticism from Nigerians who questioned why the singer was appealing to a foreign leader over a domestic election

Davido fired back at critics on X, citing his dual citizenship as the reason he can address both Trump and Tinubu as his presidents

Afrobeats star Davido has hit back at critics questioning his decision to write an open letter to United States President Donald Trump regarding the conduct of the upcoming Osun governorship election, rather than directing his concerns to Nigeria's own President Bola Tinubu.

The singer's letter, in which he urged Trump to use his influence to ensure the Osun polls are free and fair, sparked immediate debate online.

Many observers were puzzled as to why a Nigerian artist would reach out to a foreign head of state over an election taking place on home soil.

Davido wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump urging him to ensure the upcoming Osun election is free and fair. Photo: Donald Trump/Davido/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Davido Claps Back on X

The pushback came swiftly on X, formerly Twitter. One user appeared to question the singer's state of mind, writing, "Is everything okay, David?"

Davido did not let the comment slide. He responded directly, asking: "So I can't tweet my president again?"

A second user escalated the exchange by posting a photo of Davido alongside President Tinubu, pointedly asking: "If Trump is your president, who is this?"

The singer was equally blunt in his reply, writing: "He's my president too i get dual citizenship..any problem?"

The singer's response clarified that he holds both Nigerian and American citizenship, which, in his view, gives him every right to address leaders from both countries.

Davido is the nephew of former Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, making the Osun election a matter of personal significance beyond mere political commentary.

Read the conversation between Davido and X user here:

Reactions trail Davido's conversation on X

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@yoruba_demon__ stated:

"So sign of allegiance or loyalty to one’s country. “Dual citizenship” means I will japa once sense trouble. You don’t care about the people, you and ur family just loot. Modern thief. OLE"

@TosinBamidele8 noted:

"You mumu oooo, even if you have dual citizenship, can trump intrude on the affairs of the Osun people? You can call on him if you as a citizen of the United States have a problem, not on election that you are not on the ballot. You are obviously an educated illiterate."

Davido cites his dual citizenship as the reason he can address both Trump and Tinubu as his presidents. Photos: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng