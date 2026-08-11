Music star Davido took to X on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to suggest that American authorities had contacted him

The update came after Davido publicly tagged US President Donald Trump over fears of violence in the Osun state election

Fans and critics sharply divided over whether Davido's intervention as a US citizen could genuinely influence Nigeria's electoral process

Davido has set social media alight after suggesting that American officials reached out to him following his very public appeal to US President Donald Trump over the Osun state governorship election.

The Afrobeats superstar, whose real name is David Adeleke, posted on X on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, announcing the development with visible excitement. Davido had previously tagged Trump in a post expressing concern about potential violence ahead of the Osun election, where his uncle, Governor Adeleke, is seeking re-election.

Davido shares new update shortly after sending a message to Donald Trump. Credit: davido/donaldtrump

Source: Instagram

"Dem don reach out ooooo 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 😀😀😀😀 DEY PLAY! U think the rest of the world is undemocratic like Una! Una go seee wetin something!" he wrote, appearing to suggest that his outreach to the American government had yielded a response.

See Davido's post that sparked the reactions:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido called out a Nigerian senator over an alleged threat ahead of the Osun state governorship election set for Saturday, August 15.

Davido's US Citizenship at the Centre of Debate

The post quickly drew attention to Davido's dual status as both a Nigerian entertainer and a US citizen, with many online pointing out that American citizens typically receive diplomatic protections abroad.

Not everyone was impressed, however, with reactions split between those who saw the move as a bold use of influence and others who questioned its sincerity on X.

Netizens divided over Davido's update after message to Trump. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Here is what fans and critics had to say:

@NLEMCHIFXXX commented:

"The way Davido Dey do u sure say him uncle really perform for osun, cus if he really does he doesn't need all this noise, see Alex Otti labour candidate na free ticket 4 am cus we see doing. Why all the noise????"

@xagreat wrote:

"Davido is a US citizen. America does not joke with its citizens. Tinubu will learn the hard way."

@oyinboyy reacted:

"You're suddenly crying for free and fair cus its your uncle, smh if he has done very well his works will speak for him you really don't need all these"

@Gunpowder930386 said:

"Oga nobody reached out. No human reached out. Stop deceiving yourself"

@BlueSideOtaku asked:

"Omo can Wizkid or any other Nigerian musician pull off something like this?"

@boyalone_02 wrote:

"Lmao nobody reach out to you stop the cap😂😂💔"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026. His post also sparked mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng