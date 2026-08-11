A Washington Post report revealed Trump secretly boarded a smaller military jet in Ankara after cameras captured him walking onto a different aircraft

The covert switch was triggered by a credible Iranian assassination threat during Trump's attendance at the NATO summit in Turkey

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung confirmed the threats against Trump but did not directly address the secret flight

US President Donald Trump secretly travelled on a third, undisclosed military aircraft when departing Turkey last month, after the White House told the public he was flying on Air Force One, the Washington Post and Reuters reported on Monday, July 14.

According to Reuters, the covert move was triggered by what officials described as a credible Iranian threat against Trump's life.

Trump travels on a covert military jet as Air Force One acts as a decoy in Turkey. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The president had flown to Ankara aboard a newly renovated Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar, using the aircraft for the first time on an international trip, but the return journey took a dramatically different turn.

The deception operation in Ankara

Before leaving Turkey, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would board an older, baby blue Air Force One "for old time's sake" for the flight to RAF Mildenhall in Britain. Cameras recorded him walking up the stairs of that aircraft. What happened next was not visible to the press or, reportedly, even to some White House staff on board.

Citing a US official familiar with the operation and supporting materials it reviewed, the Post said Trump was quietly moved by an airport catering truck to a smaller Air Force C-32A. The older Air Force One, with journalists and White House staff inside, then flew to Britain as a decoy. Reporters on that flight were told to keep their window shades closed throughout the journey.

When Trump was later asked why the shades had to remain shut, he said it was because they were "probably on a dangerous flight," adding: "But if I go, you go. Right?"

The C-32A carrying Trump landed at RAF Mildenhall at roughly 10:20 p.m. UK local time, with the decoy plane touching down minutes later. Trump's press pool recorded him descending the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10:56 p.m., giving reporters a peace sign before greeting service members and then walking over to the Qatari-donated plane. It remained unclear how he moved from the C-32A back to the older aircraft without being seen.

White House responds to the report

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung, in a statement also provided to the Post, confirmed that the Qatari-donated jet had been fitted with high-level security protocols. "As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats," Cheung said. The Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment.

The operation mirrors a similar move carried out in 2000, when President Bill Clinton flew into Pakistan aboard an unmarked executive jet while his formal Air Force One was sent ahead as a decoy.

The Qatari-donated Boeing 747, which carries livery in red, white, dark blue and gold chosen by Trump, was refitted by defence contractor L3Harris Technologies. It was meant to serve as a temporary replacement while Boeing continued to struggle with delivering long-delayed next-generation Air Force One aircraft.

White House confirms enhanced security protocols on the Qatari-donated Boeing 747. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Leader behind alleged plot to assassinate Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pete Hegseth, the United States (US) defence secretary, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, said the leader behind an alleged plot to assassinate President Donald Trump has been killed.

According to Al Jazeera, the announcement of the unnamed ‌Iranian official's killing came during an operational update of the ongoing war with Iran at the Pentagon.

Source: Legit.ng