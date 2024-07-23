President Bola Tinubu has called on the youth to rethink their planned protests against the federal government's economic reforms

Represented by George Akume, Tinubu highlighted the administration's policies and programs aimed at reducing economic hardships

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Dr. Adeyeye Enitan, both stressed the importance of dialogue and patriotism

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has called on the youth to reconsider their planned protests against the Federal Government's economic reforms.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja on Monday, July 22, at a meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers, where he was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

President Tinubu, Sultan of Sokoto and Ooni of Ife advise Nigerians on planned protest Photo credit: Sean Gallup/@efe_wills

Furthermore, Tinubu emphasized the need for patience and dedication to the success of these reforms during this critical period.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on past crises and violence that jeopardized the nation's diversity and peace and to avoid repeating such mistakes, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Taking advantage of the economic difficulties in the country, certain individuals with malicious intentions have reportedly been encouraging citizens, especially the youth, to organize a protest.

"Let's draw lessons from the experiences of India and Sudan. With a population exceeding 200 million, we cannot afford to face a similar situation."

Akume: Tinubu's gov't has implemented policies to tackle hardship

He stated that the current administration has implemented policies and programs to alleviate the economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said:

"We have acquired Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, introduced a student loan scheme, distributed palliatives, and provided tractors, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs."

We're working to resolve insecurity issues, says Akume

He assured us that the federal government is actively working to address the country's insecurity issues.

He said:

"As custodians of our culture, I urge you to promote the message of peace among the youth and parents in your communities."

Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, urges for dialogue

In his speech, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar III, emphasized that dialogue is the best method for resolving conflicts, Blueprint reported.

He said:

"Violence can never achieve what dialogue can. Peace is essential."

Ooni of Ife speaks

The Ooni of Ife, Dr Adeyeye Enitan, also spoke, highlighting patriotism among citizens as crucial for national development.

He noted that Tinubu is working diligently to improve the country despite facing challenges.

He said:

"Patriotism leads to national cohesion. Any effort to undermine national unity must be resisted. Nigeria doesn't belong to any single group; it belongs to all of us."

Igbos cautioned against planned nationwide protests

