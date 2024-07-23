The Senator representing Imo West Osita Izunaso said the federal lawmakers will add domestic workers to the bill for implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage

The lawmaker argued that the N70,000 is planned to be the minimum wage for the lowest public workers

He was also backed by the acting chairman of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), Geraldeen Etuk, on the inclusion of domestic workers

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has called for the inclusion of domestic workers in the proposed N70,000 new national minimum wage by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senator representing Imo West Osita Izunaso said the inclusion of domestic workers (housemaids or servants) should be embedded in the proposed 70,000 National Minimum Wage Law, for implementation by all employers.

Izunaso stated this during a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour, and Productivity in Abuja, Channels Television reports.

The acting chairman of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), Geraldeen Etuk, also supported the senator while speaking on a bill for an Act to Provide for Domestication and Registration of Domestic Workers and Employers in Nigeria.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the bill was sponsored by Sen. Babangida Hussaini (APC, Jigawa North-West).

Senator Izunaso said:

“As a member of this committee, I feel strongly that part of the provisions to be included in this bill is to include the domestic workers be it housemaid or servants, in the proposed N70,000 National Minimum Wage Law.

“As N70,000 is being planned to be the lowest wage for the lowest public workers, so should be the case for the least domestic workers. We are going to put it in the bill for implementation by all employers.”

