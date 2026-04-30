Breaking: Tinubu Appoints New Minister of Power as Details Emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power and forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe brought over three decades of experience in fiscal reform, governance and advisory roles across public and private sectors

The Presidency said Tegbe’s nomination was aimed at strengthening power sector reforms, improving grid stability and attracting investment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the new Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination has been formally transmitted to the upper chamber for screening in line with constitutional provisions.

Tinubu Appoints New Minister of Power as Details Emerge

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Nomination sent to Senate for confirmation

The Presidency confirmed that the appointment process is underway, with lawmakers expected to consider the nomination in the coming days.

The development follows the resignation of the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to pursue elective office.

Tegbe brings decades of reform experience

Mr Tegbe, an indigene of Oyo State, is widely regarded as a seasoned expert in fiscal and economic reforms, with more than three decades of experience across both public and private sectors.

He previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led initiatives focused on governance, institutional restructuring and fiscal policy.

His professional background also includes advisory roles to government institutions and private organisations on regulatory frameworks and investment strategies.

Role in Nigeria–China partnership highlighted

Until his nomination, Tegbe served as Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, where he coordinated development cooperation between Nigeria and China.

The platform also facilitates collaboration with stakeholders to advance economic and social development objectives.

Experience in power sector reforms

Tegbe is said to have been involved in engagements within Nigeria’s power sector, particularly in regulatory and institutional reforms involving agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

According to the Presidency, his expertise is expected to support ongoing efforts to stabilise the power grid and improve sector performance.

“The President expects the Minister-Designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector,” a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said.

The nomination is seen as part of broader efforts by the administration to strengthen the power sector, attract investment and improve electricity supply across the country.

Tinubu appoints new foriegn minister

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved two new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue a political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. She previously served as Minister of State in the same ministry. Her appointment marks a key adjustment in Nigeria’s diplomatic leadership structure as the administration continues its cabinet restructuring.

Source: Legit.ng