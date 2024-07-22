Angry youths in Damaturu, Yobe State, tore down billboards welcoming President Bola Tinubu for the Yobe Agricultural Empowerment Programme launch

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu and emphasized the administration's focus on agriculture to enhance food security

Amid the billboard vandalism, reports surfaced of a planned 10-day nationwide hunger and hardship protest by anonymous youths

Yobe State—In Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, some angry youths have torn down billboards erected to welcome President Bola Tinubu to the launch of the Yobe Agricultural Empowerment Programme.

On the billboard was written: “Thank you, Mr President. Have a safe trip."

Tinubu speaks on tackling hunger with agriculture in Damaturu

On Saturday, July 20, Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Tinubu at the program's launch in Damaturu.

The vice president emphasized that the program is crucial to the administration's efforts to improve food security, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy through agriculture.

President Tinubu highlighted the essential role of agriculture in national development and security, stating, "Food is the core of security in any society."

He said:

“It forms the basis for our health, well-being, and economic stability. Achieving our ambitious government objectives, both at the state and national levels, is impossible without supporting and empowering our farmers."

Youths vandalize Tinubu's billboards

Following the launch, a viral video lasting 1 minute and 5 seconds surfaced. It shows youths in the state climbing a billboard displaying images of President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and Governor Mai Buni.

The angry youths vandalized the billboard and tore down the banner with the message, as reported by Daily Trust.

The rally organizers stated, "This hunger is too much."

However, states across the country are uneasy due to a plan by some anonymous Nigerian youths to start a 10-day nationwide hunger and hardship protest to highlight the worsening conditions faced by citizens.

FG speaks on looming hunger nationwide protest

On Thursday, July 18, the federal government addressed the upcoming hunger rally, stating that "the identities of many organizers and their international collaborators are known, and the government is taking necessary measures to thwart their subversive plans."

Lanre Issa Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), announced that the agency's nationwide network had pinpointed the protest's sponsors and identified potential hotspots.

Northern youths warn Tinubu over economic hardship

In a related development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the urgent need to address the escalating economic hardship millions of Nigerians face.

The CNG expressed deep concerns over the potential for widespread civil unrest if immediate and effective measures are not taken.

