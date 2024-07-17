A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo announced that the Igbo will not participate in the upcoming nationwide protests against President Bola Tinubu

The faction’s secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated that the Igbo community will not be exploited again

Prioritising the release of Nnamdi Kanu over participation in protests, Ohanaeze urged Igbo individuals, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, to refrain from joining the demonstrations

A faction of the leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced that the Igbo people will not participate in the planned nationwide protests.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary general of the Chidi Ibeh-led faction, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo speaks on planned nationwide protest Photo credit: @lagospedia/Sean Gallup

Source: UGC

The nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10.

The move comes amid frustrations over worsening economic conditions and rising costs of essential goods and fuel, The Punch reported.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction: Igbo won't be exploited

The faction emphasized that the Igbo community will not be exploited again, noting that they have previously been used as scapegoats in past protests.

Isiguzoro pointed out that the is the release of Nnamdi Kanu rather than joining in demonstrations, as reported by The Guardian.

He said:

"Reflecting on the painful history of past riots and protests in Nigeria—such as the April 17, 1978 Ali Must Go protests, the May 24, 1989 Anti-SAP Riots, the June 12, 1993 protests, the January 2 to 14, 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests, and the October 20, 2020 EndSARS protests, which led to significant losses of Igbo lives and property—Ohanaeze emphasizes that the Igbo community has frequently been used as scapegoats during these events."

The group instructed Igbo individuals both within the country and in the diaspora to avoid participating in the protests to protect their lives and property.

Isiguzoro also stated that Ohanaeze would support the Southeast governors in ensuring adequate security during the protest period and urged the Igbo community to continue their daily activities as usual.

Tinubu’s FG distributes rice to 36 states, FCT

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the federal government donated 20 trucks of rice to the 36 state governors of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for onward distribution to Nigerians.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and national orientation, disclosed this to state house correspondents immediately after Tinubu presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng