A Nigerian lady has shared her bitter experience on TikTok after selling her properties and returning home empty-handed

According to the lady, she was financially drained after spending all her money to pay an unidentified blackmailer every two weeks

While sharing details of her experience, she noted that she doesn't have any more money to continue funding the blackmailer

A Nigerian lady's frustrating experience with a blackmailer has left her financially drained and emotionally distressed.

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok revealed that she had been paying a mysterious individual a huge sum of N150,000 every two weeks to prevent the person from releasing a compromising video online.

Lady returns home empty handed and financially wrecked

Identified as @genny_chiomzy on TikTok, the lady claimed that she had been forced to sell her car and shop to meet the blackmailer's demands.

This caused her to return to her village empty-handed where she confessed to her family that she had been scammed, but the truth was far more sinister.

With her financial resources depleted, the lady can no longer afford to pay the blackmailer, who is now threatening to release the video.

In a desperate bid to expose the truth, she took to social media to share her ordeal, hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of blackmail and the devastating impact it can have on individuals.

In her words:

"I sold my car and shop and came back to the village empty handed because I have been paying a blackmailer N150k every two weeks not to post my video online. Told my family I got scammed. I'm posting this because I don't have N150k to pay anymore and he's threatening to release the video."

Reactions trail lady's experience with blackmailer

TikTok users stormed the comments section below react to the trending video.

@Aribake3030 said:

"Let him post babe na u dey give am strategy sef. Let's him post it's babe nothing go happen. God punished am."

@Foumi Esther wrote:

"The fact is that u will pay for the rest of your life and if it happens u go down completely like u don’t longer have money he will still post it. Don’t u get? And at last u will loose more."

@boulevard said:

"I told my ex that if I ever see mine on the media I will wipe him and his entire family out and am not joking about it."

@Zionluxury said:

"This happened to me when I was 18yrs old and I don't pay any money ohh, he sent it to parents and my departmental group, the next day I went to class as if nothing happens even after but not easy."

@Too Sweet wrote:

"Abeg if una get my own make una post am make I for trend abeg. Na bad thing ppl Dey like. As my good girl no wan pay me."

@NkemMira said:

"First mistake is to ever pay a blackmailer, because they won’t stop asking, and once you stop paying, they stil ahead to release it. If u every find urself in such situations, tell them to post."

@user61139619838684 added:

"I have been hearing let him post it nawa for una. What of her future or do you people think that it can't effect her social media isn't real life."

@Jluv said:

"Dis wat is happening to me right now na the same day it’s happen I told my family about it."

@Hairverything Eva and Scents added:

"Blackmailers don’t stop. It’s best you don’t start paying them so sorry my love I’ve been a victim it was really hard but in few weeks it passed. You lost so much already."

Man returns home with nothing after losing job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 27-year-old returned home empty-handed and feeling lost after working in the Middle East for years.

The youth who was working in Qatar before he lost his job said he has no savings and discovered his girlfriend had been unfaithful.

