One hundred civil society organizations in Nigeria have declared their intention to abstain from the upcoming mass protests against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The group under the aegis of United for Greater Nigeria Coalition (UGNC), stated this in a statement signed by its co-conveners Comrade Timothy Achaluda and Abubakar Babangida Abubakar.

This, however, came after the National Orientation Agency (NOA) said that it has identified sponsors of the planned protest, TheCable reported.

The coalition justified its stance by highlighting the administration's advancements in crucial areas and the effective reforms introduced by certain ministers.

They commended the Tinubu administration for its significant accomplishments within its first year, which they believe diminished the validity of any negative criticism or protests.

UGNC also lauded ministers Festus Keyamo, Abubakar Kyari, and Joseph Terlumun Utsev for their innovative solutions and practical approaches, which they assert have greatly benefited the general populace.

The group said:

"Following extensive discussions, we have collectively decided to abstain from participating in the planned mass protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

"Our choice is based on the notable and positive accomplishments of Tinubu’s administration within its first year, which we believe render any dissent or protests against his governance irrelevant."

Commending some of the appointees of Tinubu, the group said:

"We particularly commend the efforts of certain ministers, such as Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), Abubakar Kyari (Agriculture and Food Security), and Joseph Terlumun Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation), for their significant contributions to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Specifically, the group said Keyamo has revitalized the aviation sector with his innovative strategies, improving infrastructure and enhancing the reputation of our airports, adding that Kyari has transformed agriculture with his all-year-round farming initiative.

The group added that Utsev has effectively tackled challenges related to the country’s water resources, driving socio-economic progress and development.

He said:

"The performances of the ministers show that the Tinubu's administration is on track and needed a little more time to meet the yearnings of the masses."

The coalition called on Nigerians, particularly the youth, to avoid participating in the protests and instead support the Tinubu administration's initiatives aimed at guiding Nigeria towards a prosperous future.

Earlier, the NOA also urged the promoters of the proposed nationwide protests to pursue dialogue instead of resorting to disorder, Leadership reported.

Ohanaeze revokes protest in S/East, takes other action

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Igbo people living outside their region have been advised to avoid participating in the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship starting in August.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 16, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, cited historical instances where Igbo communities suffered disproportionately in the wake of major protests and riots across Nigeria.

