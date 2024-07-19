Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, has lost out in his bid to quash his alleged drug trafficking case

Kyari had requested that the unlawful drug deal charge against him and his co-defendants be dropped

Legit.ng reports that Abba Kyari, a well-respected super cop until his arrest, has been facing prosecution for cocaine trafficking charges since 2022

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has dismissed an appeal filed by Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, to quash the drug trafficking charge filed against him.

Court ruled against Abba Kyari's request. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, July 18, a three-member panel of justices ruled unanimously that Kyari's appeal lacked merit.

As reported by The Cable, Adebukola Banjoko, who read the lead judgment, held that there was no reason to tamper with the trial court's findings and conclusions submitted on March 22, 2023.

Kyari had appealed against the March 22, 2023 decision of Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, earlier rejecting the police officer’s request to quash the charges.

Kyari's appeal challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to try him and his co-defendants when they were yet to be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

But on Thursday, Ms Banjoko ruled:

“In conclusion, this court finds no reason to disturb the findings and conclusions reached by the learned trial judge of the Federal High Court in the ruling delivered on 22 March 2023 is affirmed.

“The learned trial judge is directed to continue and conclude the trial at the Federal High Court.

“The appeal is found unmeritorious, and it is accordingly dismissed,” Ms Banjoko ruled.

Other justices on the panel—Peter Obiora and Okon Abang—agreed with the lead judgment.

Kyari is standing trial alongside four members of his team, Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu, on an eight-count charge of drug trafficking.

Family celebrates Abba Kyari's release from prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kyari received a warm welcome from his family and friends.

Kyari was released on Friday, June 1, after serving 27 months and fulfilling bail terms from the Kuje Custodial Centre.

The former deputy police commissioner was arrested for alleged ties with an international drug cartel.

