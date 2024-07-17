Former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello's lawyers have been recommended to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for failing to produce Bello in court

Justice Emeka Nwite said the two lawyers, Abdulwahab Mohammed and Adeola Adedipe, gave an undertaking on two occasions to produce Bello in court but failed to produce their client

The judge recommended the Bello's lawyers for investigation and necessary sanctions over alleged professional misconduct

State House, Abuja - A federal high court in Abuja has recommended Abdulwahab Mohammed and Adeola Adedipe, counsels to former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC)

Justice Emeka Nwite said the two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) ought to be investigated, and necessary sanctions taken against them for alleged professional misconduct.

Justice Nwite noted that both lawyers gave undertaking on two occasions

Bello is facing an N82 billion money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge said Mohammed and Adedipe acted unprofessionally for failing to produce Bello in court after undertaking to do so.

According to The Nation, the judge gave the ruling on Wednesday, July 17.

The judge said such conduct by the lawyers was disrespectful of the court

He, however, said he would consider any application they may file for a variation of the ruling and orders made.

Legit.ng recalls that Bello's non-appearance in court for trial sparked serious concern in the polity and informed the latest move by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency requested Interpol to place Bello on watch list across North Africa as he evades local arrest.

Bello asks court to adjourn case indefinitely

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello asked the federal high court, Abuja, to adjourn the ongoing case instituted against him by the EFCC indefinitely. Bello through his lawyer, Musa Yakubu, also asked the court to vacate its arrest order on him.

The former governor said these requests should hold pending the determination of an appeal he filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite.

