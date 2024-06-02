Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, received a warm welcome from his family and friends

Kyari was released after serving 27 months and fulfilling bail terms from the Kuje Custodial Centre on Friday, June 1

The former deputy police commissioner was arrested for alleged ties with an international drug cartel

FCT, Abuja-Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, received a warm welcome from his family and friends following his release from the Kuje Custodial Centre on Friday.

A video and pictures shared on X on Saturday, June 1, showed Kyari sitting with his visibly excited family members.

Family members celebrate Abbah Kyari on his return from prison. Photo credit: @godwinibe

Source: Twitter

One of the images as seen on X featured balloon decorations in a house with the message, "Welcome Back."

Abba Kyari's arrest

Legit.ng reported Kyari's release comes 27 months after his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He was, however, arrested on February 14, 2022, after the NDLEA declared him wanted for alleged ties with an international drug cartel.

On March 7, 2022, Kyari was arraigned along with Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu, all members of the police intelligence response team (IRT).

Kyari arraigned with two other drug traffickers

Also arraigned were Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two suspected drug traffickers arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. Upon arraignment, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty.

However, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, the sixth and seventh defendants, pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly.

Abba Kyari gets bail

On Wednesday, May 22, Judge Emeka Nwite granted Kyari a two-week bail to participate in the burial rites of his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who passed away on Sunday, May 5.

The judge ordered Kyari to deposit his international passport with the court and report to any NDLEA formation near him during the bail period.

The suspended DCP also filed another application seeking bail.

Final freedom

The judge, however, scheduled May 31 for the determination of Kyari’s main bail application in the drug trafficking case.

As reported by The Cable the court granted Kyari bail on Friday, and he was released shortly after meeting his bail conditions.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari finally released

In a related development, The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the release of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

The spokesman of the FCT command of the NCoS, Adamu Duza, confirmed this in a terse statement made available to journalists on Saturday, June 1.

Duza said Kyari had been able to meet the bail conditions set by the court and has, therefore, been released.

Source: Legit.ng