The embattled suspended DCP, Abba Kyari, has been released from prison after spending 27 months in detention

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development via a statement citing one major reason why Kyari was set free

Legit.ng reports that Kyari was detained after being arrested on February 14, 2022, by the NDLEA for his alleged involvement with an international drug cartel

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has confirmed the release of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Abba Kyari.

DCP Abba Kyari has finally been released from the Kuje prison after 27 months. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

Prison official give s1 major reason why Abba Kyari was set free

The spokesman of the FCT command of the NCoS, Adamu Duza, confirmed this in a terse statement made available to journalists on Saturday, June 1.

As reported by Vanguard, he said Kyari had been able to meet the bail conditions set by the court and has, therefore, been released.

“DCP Kyari has perfected his bail conditions, and has since been released today,” he stated.

This happened after the Federal High Court, Abuja division granted DCP Abba Kyari, the former commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, two weeks’ bail after 27 months in detention.

As reported by The Nation, Kyari is expected to conclude his mother, Yachilla Kyari’s burial rites.

The court subsequently set Friday, May 31, for the determination of his bail application in the trial over drug-related charges filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following his arrest over two years ago on February 14, 2022.

As reported by The Punch, Kyari’s mother died in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, 2024, and was survived by 10 children (five males and five females), including Abba, who is the eldest son.

Abba Kyari reportedly escapes murder in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kyari nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service.

The report stated that internal documents and officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, months after Kyari was remanded following his ongoing trial for drug-related offences.

Source: Legit.ng