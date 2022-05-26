A new report claims Abba Kyari nearly got murdered at the Kuje prison where he is remanded over his trial for drug-related offences

Aggrieved inmates who accused Kyari of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service were said to be after his life

The Nigerian Correction Service has, however, denied the attack on Kyari even as it was reported that moves are being made to relocate him to SSS custody

FCT, Abuja - Suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service, a report by Premium Times stated.

The newspaper stated that internal documents and officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, May 4, months after Kyari was remanded following his ongoing trial for drug-related offences.

Abba Kyari (L) appeared at the Federal High Court over offences of illegal cocaine dealing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria on March 7, 2022. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

An official whose name was not mentioned said that the prisoners who wanted Kyari dead were about 190 and they are mostly in prison for drug offences.

Moves to ensure Kyari's safety begin

After the attack, prison officials are reportedly considering moving Kyari to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) from the Kuje prison.

The Kuje attackers claimed Kyari prosecuted them despite taking bribes from them.

The embattled senior police officer was allegedly rescued by officials and has since been kept in an isolated cell “under heavy protection where no one sees him for fear of attack or poisoning.”

It was further alleged that Kyari has had to pay each of the aggrieved inmates N200,000 "to buy loyalty and peace."

Nevertheless, sources cited by the newspaper said the aggrieved inmates have continued to threaten Kyari’s life even after the settlement.

It was stated that official recommendation has therefore been made that Kyari should be transferred out of Kuje to an SSS facility.

Nigerian Correction Service denies attack on Kyari

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correction Service, Francis Enobore, denied the attack on Kyari.

Enobore was quoted as saying:

“I am not aware Abba Kyari paid anybody to secure his safety in prison.”

How Kyari landed in prison

DCP Kyari, before his fall, was a decorated "super cop" and head of the elite Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General Police.

He was first suspended from police duties after being named in July 2021 by American investigators as an accomplice in the international fraud and money laundering scheme of Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

Then, while on suspension and awaiting the outcome of an internal probe, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in February 2022 accused him of involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

He was charged to court in March and remanded in Kuje prison. Legit.ng notes that Kyari has not been convicted of any crime and has said he is innocent of the allegations for which he has been charged.

