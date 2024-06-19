Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, has been denied bail by the federal high court sitting in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite said the court has the power to release Kyari but would not do that because of the gravity of the crime he committed

The court also said that the defendant has not presented any evidence for him to be granted bail

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja has denied granting bail to the suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in his ruling on Wednesday, June 19, held that Mr Kyari's bail is at the court's discretion by section 161 (2) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act.

Court denies granting bail to deputy commissioner of police Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to the TVC, the defendant has not shown any evidence that would warrant the court granting him bail.

Why court can't grant bail to Kyari

Bail can only be granted if the alleged offences carry a two-year term in line with section 162 of the ACJA, but in this case, the maximum sentence is 25 years.

Although the judge had on May 22 granted a temporary two-week bail to Kyari, allowing him the opportunity to go home and conclude the burial rites of his mother.

However, the two weeks were extended by a week upon Mr Kyari's application for an extension of the bail.

Kyari granted temporary bail

Mr Kyari, on June 1, perfected the bail conditions and was released the same day.

At Wednesday's proceedings, Justice Emeka Nwite refused to extend its earlier order but granted an accelerated hearing.

Kyari is currently facing 24 counts of charges filed against him by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The former deputy commissioner of police was being tried for a drug-related offence.

Kyari shares experience from Kuje prison attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspended deputy commissioner of police has revealed what happened on the night terrorists attacked the Kuje prison.

The attack, which happened on July 5, led to the escape of more than 800 inmates, including all 68 imprisoned Boko Haram suspects.

Kyari, who spoke through his lawyer, told the court that he hid like a rat.

Source: Legit.ng