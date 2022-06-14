Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Harsh verdict looms over Abba Kyari as court slams his accomplices with 6-year jail term
Politics

BREAKING: Harsh verdict looms over Abba Kyari as court slams his accomplices with 6-year jail term

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced two drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, who were linked to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to six years imprisonment.

PAY ATTENTION: Update Legit.ng App for free: the old version will be disabled soon

In a verdict delivered by trial Justice Emeka Nite on Tuesday, June 14, the court convicted Umeibe and Ezenwanne on counts 5, 6, and 7 of the drug trafficking charge instituted against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Vanguard reports.

However, in a publication by PM News, the co-defendants prayed to the court for a plea bargain agreement.

This was made known in court by the NDLEA's lawyer, Sunday Joseph. According to Joseph, the motions, dated June 13 were filed on June 14.

Read also

APC presidential primary: Prominent senator makes U-turn, steps down for Tinubu

On his part, E. U. Okenyi, the co-defendants' lawyer, did not object to Joseph’s submission.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel