The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced two drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, who were linked to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to six years imprisonment.

In a verdict delivered by trial Justice Emeka Nite on Tuesday, June 14, the court convicted Umeibe and Ezenwanne on counts 5, 6, and 7 of the drug trafficking charge instituted against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Vanguard reports.

However, in a publication by PM News, the co-defendants prayed to the court for a plea bargain agreement.

This was made known in court by the NDLEA's lawyer, Sunday Joseph. According to Joseph, the motions, dated June 13 were filed on June 14.

On his part, E. U. Okenyi, the co-defendants' lawyer, did not object to Joseph’s submission.

Source: Legit.ng