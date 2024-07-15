Kano Emirate battle worsened as the court delivered a judgement on Monday against the deposed Emir Ado Bayero and his counterparts

In a lead judgement by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the state's high court, Bayero and four other dethroned emirs are barred from parading themselves as the Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye

This came weeks after the court sacked Sanusi as the 16th emir of Kano and reinstated Bayero

On Monday, July 15, the High Court, Kano division, restrained Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and four other dethroned emirs from parading themselves as the Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu in her judgement held that the 15th Emir of Kano Bayero and four other Emirs whosoever by themselves, servants, privies and any other persons appointed by them should stop parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Bayero stopped from parading as Emir

As reported by PM News, this judgement contradicts the June 20 judgement of a Federal High Court in Kano nullifying the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, barely a month after he was restored to the throne by the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Recall that the Kano state government had filed a suit asking the state High Court to stop the 15th Emir, Bayero, and four other Emirs of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya from parading themselves as Emirs.

The government also gave the deposed Emirs 48 hours within which to vacate their respective palaces after being deposed.

Monday court judgement

However, Justice Aliyu said while delivering the judgment, that the issue of evicting the deposed Emir, Bayero, from his Nassarawa mini palace is a rent tribunal matter and is not before it.

In her judgment, she directed the deposed Emir and four other former Emirs to quickly hand over all the Emirate Traditional Royal Artefacts to the government and the substantive Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Aliyu also said that the State Assembly Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 was done according to the Law as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.

Mysterious fire guts Kano Emir Sanusi’s palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some yet-to-be-identified persons reportedly set a section of Kano Emir Sanusi's palace on fire.

The fire outbreak reportedly occurred at the palace at the Gidan Rumfa and a source disclosed the throne, air conditioners, and other valuables were destroyed in the inferno.

The Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, Dan Buram Kano, confirmed the incident via a statement and shared further details.

