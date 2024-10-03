The Kano State High Court has scheduled October 10, 2024, to rule on an application seeking to stop Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero from renovating the historic Nasarawa mini palace

The plaintiffs argue that renovations to the Nasarawa mini palace could compromise its historical and cultural integrity

The court had earlier issued an interim order on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir from altering the palace

Kano state - The Chief Judge of the Kano State High Court, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has scheduled October 10, 2024, for a ruling on an interlocutory application seeking to restrain the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, from renovating the historic Nasarawa mini palace.

Kano government move to halt Nasarawa palace

Photo credit: Aminu Ado-Bayero/Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Kano State Government, the state Attorney General, and the Kano Emirate Council, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rilwanu Umar, filed a motion ex parte on September 12, 2024, as reported by Daily Trust.

The motion ex parte requested the court to issue an order preventing Emir Ado-Bayero from carrying out any renovation work on the Nasarawa mini palace.

The palace, located along State Road in Kano, has been the Emir’s residence since his return following the dissolution of the emirates earlier this year.

The plaintiffs are seeking to stop any reconstruction or changes to the palace, which they argue could affect the historical and cultural integrity of the structure.

Hearing on interlocutory application

During Wednesday's hearing, counsel for the plaintiffs, Habib Akilu, informed the court that the defendant, Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero, was not represented in court, and argued that the substantive suit was ready for hearing, The Punch reported.

Akilu moved forward with the interlocutory application, emphasizing the need for an immediate halt to the renovation efforts.

Justice Dije Abdu Aboki responded by adjourning the case to October 10 for a ruling on the application and the mention of the substantive suit.

She also directed that all legal processes be posted on the court’s notice board to ensure transparency.

Court orders for status quo to be maintained

In a related development, the High Court had previously issued an interim order on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir and his agents from making any modifications to the Nasarawa mini palace.

The interim order will remain in effect until the court makes a final decision on the matter.

The court instructed both parties to maintain the status quo concerning the palace's structural and architectural design until the case was fully resolved.

