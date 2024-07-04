Justice Simon Amobeda has issued a two-day ultimatum to two Kano judges probing former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to regain their appointments

Amobeda said the judges risk not being paid their entitlements if they fail to comply with the ultimatum

The judge said Governor Abba Yusuf’s action to set up the Commissions of Inquiry amounts to abuse of office and undermining the sanctity of the judiciary

Kano state - The Federal High Court sitting in Kano has given Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu and Justice Zuwaira Yusuf a two-day ultimatum to resign their appointments.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Abba Yusuf appointed Adamu as the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the recovery of misappropriated Public Properties and Assets and Yusuf as the chairman Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate Political Violence and Missing Persons.

Justice Simon Amobeda gave the judges the two-day ultimatum on Thursday, July 4.

As reported by Leadership, former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has filed a suit seeking the court to stop the probe of his administration by the Governor Abba Yusuf-led government.

Amobeda said Governor Yusuf’s action amounts to abuse of office and undermining the sanctity of the judiciary.

The judge said Governor Yusuf set up the commission of inquiries without appealing an earlier court judgment which declared that Ganduje can only be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

He added that the judges risk not being paid their entitlements (remuneration, allowances and benefits) meant for judicial officers from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation by the 1st defendant (National Judicial Council).

Justice Amobeda ordered that the judges should desist from performing the executive functions assigned to them by the governor in court rooms meant to adjudicate disputes between persons and authorities in the state, Daily Trust reports.

“Having accepted an executive appointment as Chairmen of Commissions of Inquiry, abandoned their judicial functions and turned their Courtrooms to a place of performing executive function assigned to them by the Governor of Kano State, cannot simultaneously continue to hold office as Judges of the High Court of Kano State and cannot be entitled to salaries and allowances of Judicial officers, as fixed by the 2nd Defendant and being paid by the 1 Defendant.”

