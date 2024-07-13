Some yet-to-be-identified persons have reportedly set a section of Kano Emir Sanusi's palace on fire

The fire outbreak reportedly occurred at the palace at the Gidan Rumfa and a source disclosed the throne, air conditioners, and other valuables were destroyed in the inferno

The Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, Dan Buram Kano, confirmed the incident via a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A fire outbreak, suspected to have been set by yet-to-be-identified persons, has reportedly destroyed a palace at the Gidan Rumfa where the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is occupying.

Fire has reportedly guts a section of the Kano Emir Sanusi’s palace. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Fire at Sanusi's palace: "Throne, others destroyed"

The incident, according to sources from the palace, said it happened on Friday night, July 12.

As reported by Daily Trust, the source said one of the palaces located at Kofar Kudu where the Emir sits every Monday for court was seriously affected.

“It was the palace at Kofar Kudu. You know the palace has an entrance from inside while the main entrance is from the front (outside). The key was forced open and what was suspected was that they broke in, set the fire and locked the door.

“The throne, air conditioners and other valuables in the palace have been destroyed,” the source said.

Kano fire service confirm fire incident at Sanusi's palace

Reacting, the publiic relations officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abudullahi, disclosed that the command was not aware of the incident as there was no call regarding the incident at any of the agency’s centres.

Sanusi's CoS confirms fire incident

However, the Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, Dan Buram Kano, confirmed the incident via a statement, Channels TV reported.

He said:

“On Saturday, 13th July, 2024 morning, a fire incident occurred at the outer court of His Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damage was minimal.

“The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the palace and its occupants. We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

This fire incident happened barely a week after residents chase Sanusi’s Representative out of Rano Emirate and destroyed official vehicles.

“What I’ll do if I’m removed again,” Emir Sanusi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanusi II said that he is unbothered whether he is removed again as long as the Kano Emirate remains one.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this disclosure in an interview with The Sun Newspaper.

In the interview published on Saturday, June 22, Sanusi II blamed the crisis rocking the Emirate on the immediate past administration in Kano state led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Source: Legit.ng