A federal high court, sitting in Kano, will rule on the suit seeking the nullification of the new Kano Emirate Council Law

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, has fixed Thursday, June 20 to decide if the law should stay or not

The Kano state house of assembly passed the amended sections of the Emirate Council Law 2019 during plenary on Thursday, May 23

Kano state - A federal high court, sitting in Kano, has date to hear a suit seeking the nullification of the new Kano Emirate Council Law which abolished and deposed five emirs in the state.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano state house of assembly repealed the law used by Abdullahi Ganduje to dethrone Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir during plenary on Thursday, May 23.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman fixed Thursday, June 20 to rule on the motion Photo credit: @KadunaResident/@Super_Joyce

The state lawmakers passed the amended sections of the Emirate Council Law 2019

As reported by The Nation, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), the counsel to Aminu Babba Danagundi Sarkin Dawaki Babba, has filed a suit seeking that the law be declared null and void.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, has fixed Thursday, June 20 to rule on a motion and decide if the law should stay or not.

Ojukwu moved the motion after the court refused an application for stay of proceedings orally moved by the counsel to Kano assembly and the Speaker, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN)

He also filed a notice at the Court of Appeal and a motion for a stay of execution.

Fatogun urged Justice Liman to adjourn considering the processes filed pending the hearing and determination of his application at the Appellate court.

The judge held that the court would hear the pending application as there was no formal stay of proceedings application before the court.

Court declares Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi suffered a major setback in his battle to retain the Kano emirate from Aminu Ado Bayero.

The federal high court, sitting in Kano state ruled that deposed Emir, Bayero, has the right to present his case in court.

Justice Liman on Thursday, June 13 declared that the dethroned Emir, Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard in court.

