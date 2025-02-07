The claim that the CBN has unveiled a new ₦5000 not with the image of President Bola Tinubu has finally been fact-checked

Several social media claims that the new note would be released later in 2025 and the first sample was revealed in January of the same here

However, fact-checking revealed that the image being shared on social media was generated by Grok, an AI tool embedded in the social media platform X

There have been claims on social media that the Central Bank of Nigeria has unveiled the first sample of a single ₦5000 note and the image the new note carries is President Bola Tinubu.

Africa Check, an international fact-checking organisation, traced a social media post dated January 26, 2025.

CBN has not released any new ₦5000 note with President Bola Tinubu on it Photo Credit: Express, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The Facebook post reads in part:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled the first sample of the ₦5000 note, which will soon be distributed to banks. The note features a portrait of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to the CBN Governor, this decision honours Tinubu for his commendable contributions during his presidency.”

See the post here:

Recall that in 2012, the apex bank announced the plans to introduce the ₦5000 note to Nigerians. However, the CBN backtracked these moves in 2022. Over the years, the elites have been calling on the government to introduce the ₦5000 notes.

AI-generated ₦5000 notes on social media

The claim about the new ₦5000 has been made on several other Facebook posts but Africa Check has confirmed that the ₦5000 image in circulation was an AI-generated image.

Recall that the CBN initiated the move to redesign Nigeria's currency note in 2022. The development led to a temporary shortage of the new notes over ineffective distribution of the new note. There was a wide coverage of the report.

However, the claim that the apex bank plans to create a new ₦5000 notes in 2025 has not been reported by any credible media. Such news would have made the headlines if the report was genuine.

Source of fake ₦5000 note online

The social media users who shared the questionable ₦5000 notes tried to crop out the “Grok” watermark on the image. The “Grok” watermark is an indication that the ₦5000 note being shared on Facebook was generated by Grok. Grok is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is embedded in the microblog, X.

The Grok uses complex computer algorithms to perform tasks that can be carried out by humans. It answers questions and writes codes.

Over time, many people on social media have used AI tools to spread misinformation. Such claims have been fact-checked and debunked by several recognised fact-checking organisations.

Seyi Tinubu received the president's appointee

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC national youth leader Dayo Israel has taken his appointment letter as the chairman of the governing board of FMC Abeokuta, Ogun state, to Seyi Tinubu.

The APC youth leader has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, receiving condemnation and commendation.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Dayo Israel and 43 others as chairs of the board of directors at different government agencies and ministries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng