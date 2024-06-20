The sack of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by a court in Kano, has led to a fresh debate in the polity

Nigerians are currently divided as the court on Thursday, June 20, nullified all the actions taken by the Kano state government towards Sanusi II's controversial reinstatement

The Federal court ordered the restoration of the repelled Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 that created Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya emirates, thereby returning Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano

On Thursday, June 20, a Federal High Court in Kano nullified the Kano Emirate Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, that scrapped four of the five emirates councils of the state last month and removed all the five emirs, including Aminu Ado-Bayero of Kano.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Court's new judgement

The presiding Judge, Justice Abdullahi Liman, declared all actions carried out following the passage of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 null and void.

Justice Liman had, however, ordered that parties should maintain the status quo.

The Court also granted the application of the respondents for a stay of proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the case at the Court of Appeal and transferred the case to Federal High Court 3.

The Kano Assembly repealed the law, after which Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

How Sanusi's reinstatement was challenged

Governor Abba Yusuf, on 23 May, signed the bill that repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019. The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier on the same day passed the bill that also dissolved the four emirates created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Yusuf immediately reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II the following day as the sole emir of Kano State.

But a title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, challenged the government’s decision at the Federal High Court.

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section and shared their take on the court's judgement. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@Northerner0 tweeted:

"SLS will now be dethroned again?"

@donpanacio tweeted:

"I told you guys that Kano state Governor and State Assembly are wasting their time! Alhaji Amino Ado Bayero remains the Emir of Kano! You don’t wake up one morning and remove an Emir without due process of investigation! Sanusi was investigated before removal! That’s the Law!"

@auwerl_serlies tweeted:

"Sanusi remains the king."

@sukairaaj tweeted:

"HRH Sunusi 1:1 Aminu

"So we are going to extra time."

@obnetobs tweeted:

"Is it possible for an administration to use destabilization as directive state policy? Now I'm beginning to think so!

@ChurcH94414 tweeted:

"Hope u had the same energy when ganduje ignored the ruling of federal high court in 2015 …. Funny lots."

