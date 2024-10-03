Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has been granted N150 million bail.

The presiding judge, Sylvanus Oriji of the federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama granted Ishaku bail on Thursday, October 3.

Ishaku and Yero must not travel outside the country without the court’s permission Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii/@Imranmuhdz

Legit.ng recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Ishaku over an alleged N27 billion fraud from his residence in Abuja on Friday, September 27.

Ishaku and Bello Yero, former permanent secretary, bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs are facing a 15-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and conversion of public funds.

Oriji said the defendants must not travel outside the country without the court’s permission and must deposit their travel documents to the court.

As reported by TheCable, both men pleaded “not guilty” when all the charges were read to them.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, said he would not object after Ishalu and Yero’s counsels moved their bail applications.

Jacob said the defendants have been granted administrative bail.

The judge said the former governor and Yero must produce two sureties each in like sum.

Oriji added that the two sureties must be responsible citizens of Nigeria and must be residents within the FCT, with verifiable office and residential addresses.

One of the sureties produced by each defendant must be a director in the civil service.

