Joe Ajaero's led LC has insisted that it would not accept an offer from President Tinubu less than N250,000 as the new minimum wage

NLC President Ajaero stated this after its meeting with President Tinubu held on Thursday, July 11, at the Presidential Villa

At the moment, Tinubu's led government has insisted on paying Nigerian workers N62,000 but NLC and the TUC rejected the offer and demanded N250,000 as the new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has maintained that it's not going back on its demand for N250,000 as the new minimum wage.

President Tinubu pleads for more time as NLC and TUC insists on 250,000 minimum wage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

NLC insists on N250,000 new minimum wage, Tinubu begs for time

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero disclosed this to the press on Thursday, July 11, after organised labour including the Trade Union Congress TUC) met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential Villa on Thursday.

Interestingly, while Tinubu's led federal government and Organised Private Sector (OPS) agreed on N62,000, labour is insisting on N250,000.

However, President Tinubu had said he needed time to consult with other stakeholders before sending the bill for the new minimum wage to National Assembly.

Meeting Tinubu: "Labour went for discussion, not negotiation," NLC

But speaking with State House correspondents after he and other labour leaders met with President Tinubu for over an hour, on Thursday, Ajaero said labour leaders went for discussion, not negotiation, Daily Trust reported.

More details about NLC, TUC, meeting with Tinubu on Thursday

Speaking further, NLC president Ajaero noted that the meeting with Tinubu and tripartite committee on new minimum wage would continue next week.

Buttressing his point, Ajaero noted that labour leaders would go back to the people and return to the presidential villa.

Also, Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Festus Osifo, said they discussed, and after explaining their position, the president also made his remarks.

He did not disclose details of the discussions of the meeting.

Labour sends message to Tinubu's govt over minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, accused President Tinubu-led federal government of hiding under the state governors.

Ajaero said the delay in submitting the new minimum wage proposal to the National Assembly shows that the government has not put its house in order.

He said any state governor that cannot pay the new minimum wage, when it becomes effective, should resign from office.

Source: Legit.ng