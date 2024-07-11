President Bola Tinubu has posited that the government and the organised private sector cannot pay more than N62,000 as a minimum wage

The president, however, appealed to the union that the minimum wage can be reviewed in two or three years time rather than every five years if the law can be amended

The meeting between Tinubu and the labour leaders was then adjourned to next week Thursday, July 18

President Bola Tinubu has urged organised labour to accept the N62,000 minimum wage proposal accepted by the federal and state governments and the organised private sector. The meeting was adjourned to continue on Thursday, July 18.

Tinubu also convinced the union leader that the minimum wage did not have to be reviewed every five years, adding that it could be reviewed every two, three or four years if the national assembly could review the law.

Tinubu to meet labour leader again on July 18 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, shortly after Tinubu's meeting with the labour leader on Thursday, July 11.

According to Onanuga, the meeting, held at the State House, saw briefings on the state of the economy from the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

President Tinubu led the government officials in the meeting and urged labour to accept the negotiated N62,000 as a first step in resolving the minimum wage issue. He suggested that further reviews can be done if the minimum wage law is reviewed.

He added that the labour is insisting on N250,000 minimum wage before the meeting was suspended till next week.

Tinubu reportedly said:

"Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two, why not three years? What is a problem today, can be eased up tomorrow."

Read the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng