President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has accused the federal government of hiding under the state governors

Ajaero said the delay in submitting the new minimum wage proposal to the National Assembly shows that the government has not put its house in order

He said any governor that cannot pay the new minimum wage, when it becomes effective, should resign

FCT, Abuja - President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said what organized labour wants to hear is that the federal government want to consult with the OPS and the trade unions over the new minimum wage.

Ajaero said the federal government is trying to hide under the state governors by not submitting the new minimum wage proposal to the National Assembly.

He said the federal government should it’s house in order even before coming to labour, The Guardian reports.

“What we want to hear is that they want to consult with the OPS and the trade unions. It is an aberration for the Federal Government to say it wants to consult with governors. These are what they should have done privately."

Ajaero added the delay shows the government's incompetence and lack of serious understanding of what they should do.

“What they are bringing to the limelight is that they have not put their own house in order and come up with one voice. There are several ways to delay the process. For us, for whatever time it is agreed upon, it will take effect from May 18, 2024, and they will pay in arrears that is the reality.

“The Federal Government is trying to hide under the state governors. Any governor that cannot pay the new minimum wage, when it becomes effective, should resign. This is earned income, we don’t want to be beggars.”

