President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the kind of minimum wage his administration will pay to Nigerian workers

Tinubu said he would only send an affordable new national minimum wage to the national assembly

Speaking at the dinner to mark Democracy Day, Tinubu said he would inform the senate if he had changed his mind

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his government will only approve an affordable new national minimum wage.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the dinner to mark Democracy Day on Wednesday, June 12.

He said Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin will get a notice if he has changed his mind on the Tripartite Committee's recommended N62,000 minimum wage, Vanguard reports.

The amount was agreed upon by the federal/state governments and the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

As reported by The Nation, the recommendation has been submitted to Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume while Tinubu is expected to send his approved recommendation as a Bill to the National Assembly.

“Senate President, Deputy Senate President, you’ll get a notice if I’ve changed my mind on minimum wage.

“We’re going to do it; what Nigeria can afford, what you can afford, what I can afford. They ask you to cut your coat according to your size if you have size at all.”

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu during the nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

Tinubu said an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine the new minimum wage into the Nigerian law.

Labour reacts to Tinubu's claim of minimum wage agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) reacted to President Tinubu's claim of a new national minimum wage agreement.

Organised labour said the Tripartite Committee did not reach any agreement on a new national minimum wage.

The NLC acting president, NLC, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 12

