The new national minimum wage committee had submitted two figures to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While the government and the organised private sector offered N62,000, the organised labour demanded N250,000 living wage

Legit.ng reports that the current national minimum wage in Nigeria is N30,000 (less than 25 dollars)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has urged Nigerian authorities to expedite the process of passing the new national minimum wage.

Osifo advised both his fellow comrades and representatives of the Bola Tinubu-led government to "resolve and have a common front". This, the engineering expert said, will allow the president to send the bill to the national assembly.

The contentious issue of the new minimum wage for workers lingers in Nigeria. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: UGC

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, June 25, Osifo spoke when he received some stakeholders from Kogi state led by a one-time chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Onu Edoka, at the TUC headquarters in Abuja.

Edoka is also the incumbent special adviser to the Kogi state governor on labour matters.

This Day quoted Osifo as saying:

“We also call on the President, the national assembly, let everybody expedite the process of passing the new national minimum wage.

“As you are aware, labour we have submitted N250,000, the government and organised private sector N62,000. Let both parties, let all parties come together, resolve and have a common front so that the President will be able to send the bill to national assembly and at the end of the day, we will have a new national minimum wage.

“This is key, this is a topic that is germane for all Labour unions today in Nigeria.”

Read more on minimum wage

Labour not satisfied with new minimum wage stalemate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the organised labour said it expects President Tinubu to reach out to members of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage to reconcile the figures.

The organised labour noted this is important considering the current stalemate.

Source: Legit.ng