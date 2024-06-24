The new national minimum wage committee had submitted two figures to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While the government and the organised private sector offered N62,000, the organised labour demanded N250,000 living wage

Legit.ng reports that the current national minimum wage in Nigeria is N30,000 (less than 25 dollars)

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour on Monday, June 24, said it expects President Bola Tinubu to reach out to members of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage to reconcile the figures.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the organised labour noted this is important considering the current stalemate.

It also said that it was expecting to see a copy of the draft bill that would be sent to the national assembly. This, it said, would ensure that some of the issues discussed at the tripartite committee were captured in the bill.

Responding to newsmen in Abuja when he received Onuh Edoka, the special adviser to the Kogi state governor on labour matters; Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said:

“It’s expected of him (Tinubu) to reach out to the tripartite committee, not just labour, the entire employers, people representing labour to see whether they can build a synergy outside the negotiating table to come up with a figure that should be transmitted to the national assembly, that is our position.

“For him to adopt any of the positions, you see that the other parties will feel aggrieved.

“As of today, none of such has happened, That is the right thing to be done since there is a kind of stalemate.”

