President Bola Tinubu's decision to give room for more consultations on the memorandum of the tripartite committee on new minimum wage has been condemned

Organised labour said the failure of the FEC to address the memo at its meeting on Tuesday, June 25, would give room for speculations

But Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, said the move was to allow President Tinubu to meet other stakeholders on the new minimum wage proposal

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Organised labour has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Executive Council's decision to withdraw the memorandum concerning the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage report.

Benson Upah, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) head of public relations, said that the failure of the FEC to address the memo during its meeting on Tuesday, June 25, and stepped down the report of the tripartite committee on new national minimum wage would “creates room for injurious speculations.”

According to The Punch, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, informed journalists on Tuesday that the FEC decided to step down the memo to allow for more consultation between President Bola Tinubu, the governors, local government authorities, and the private sector.

New minimum wage: Why FEC step down memo

Idris maintained that the action of the council was influenced by the fact that the federal government is not the only stakeholder in the national minimum wage matter.

Aside from the federal government, other stakeholders are the organised private sector (OPS) and labour. The trio have had several meetings on what should be the new minimum wage. However, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress have insisted on N250,000

Meanwhile, the states and OPS aligned with the federal government on a counter-offer of N62,000. On the other hand, the state governors argued that any minimum wage that is above N60,000 is not sustainable.

