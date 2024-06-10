The NLC and TUC await President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision on their minimum wage proposal of N250,000

The report on labour's new N250,000 demand is to be communicated to President Tinubu for further deliberation

A source noted that key labour members are going to have a national executive council (NEC) meeting soon in preparation for possibly another meeting with the tripartite committee on minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A top official of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that the organised labour is waiting for the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the new national minimum wage.

According to the NLC official, "that is the most important thing" in the negotiation over the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

President Tinubu is believed to have received the report on the new minimum wage proposals. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The Punch, on Monday, June 10, quoted the NLC official as saying:

“We have submitted the report to the president and we are waiting for him to make his decision. That is the most important thing and that is what we are all waiting for.

“As it stands, some of us are on the way to Geneva for the International Labour Conference (ILO) conference.

"Some of us are going today (Sunday, June 9), some have gone already.

"Before we can even hold a NEC meeting, we must come back from Geneva first."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the organised labour said it will not accept any N62,000 or N100,000 as the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s 'The Morning Brief' show, Chris Onyeka, an assistant general secretary of the NLC, insisted on N250,000 as minimum wage.

Onyeka stated that should the FG and national assembly fail to act on the demands of workers by tomorrow (Tuesday, June 11), the organised labour would meet to decide on the resumption of the nationwide industrial action relaxed on Tuesday, June 4.

