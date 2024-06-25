The Presidency has given a fresh update on the transmission of the proposed bill on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said President Bola Tinubu will submit the proposed bill once it is ready

The presidential aide, however, admitted that he did not know the date President Tinubu would submit the proposed bill

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has assured organized labour and Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would transmit the proposed bill on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly once it is ready.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, appealed to Nigerians not to pile unnecessary pressure on Tinubu.

Presidency pleaded for more time Photo credit: @officialABAT/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: UGC

Onanuga gave the assurance during a phone chat with The Punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Organised labour had earlier said it’s the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which will accommodate about 300 labour leaders, is being stalled by Tinubu’s delay in transmitting the wage bill.

The labour unions urged President Tinubu to consult and reach an agreement with its leadership before transmitting the bill to the National Assembly.

Reacting to organized labour, Onanuga said there is no need to rush the transmission of the bill.

The presidential aide asked Nigerians to be patient and pleaded for more time.

“People should be patient.”

Onanuga, however, admitted that he did not know the date President Tinubu would submit the proposed bill.

Legit.ng recalls that organised labour said whatever President Tinubu transmits to the National Assembly will determine their next line of action.

The NLC Head of Information, Comrade Benson Upah, said the unions would subject minimum wage figure President Tinubu would submit to the national assembly to the decision of the appropriate organs.

Minimum wage Tinubu’s Govt, labour may settle for emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government’s negotiating team and leaders of the national assembly have reportedly adopted N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.

A member of the tripartite committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity said President Bola Tinubu is expected to forward N62,000 but the lawmaker will increase it to N70,000.

The source added that the approach was adopted since Governor Godwin Obaseki has started paying the N70,000 minimum wage in Edo state

Source: Legit.ng