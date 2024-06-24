The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have disclosed what they will do if President Bola Tinubu proceeds with N62,000 minimum wage

Organised labour said whatever President Tinubu transmits to the National Assembly will determine their next line of action

The NLC Head of Information, Comrade Benson Upah, said there is division in the ranks of the government team

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Organized Labour said it would subject minimum wage figure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would submit to the national assembly to the decision of the appropriate organs of the two unions.

The Head of Information of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah, ruled out the option of immediately embarking on a nationwide strike.

Labour says whatever Tinubu transmits to the National Assembly will determine it's next line of action Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters/@officialABAT

Upah said the position taken by President Tinubu from the final report of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage would determine organised labour's next line of action.

He stated this during an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

The two proposals before Tinubu are the N62,000 offered by the government and labour’s demand of N250,000.

The NLC spokesperson said:

“Well, let the government come up with it first and then I even want you to note that there is division in the ranks of the government team, with governors saying they can’t even pay the N62,000.

”So, whatever the government transmits to the National Assembly will determine our mood. Let us wait to reach the bridge before we cross it.”

He warned state governors who are standing as obstacles to the new minimum wage to retrace their steps.

Upah said the governors' behaviour in their states has not enhanced the wealth or capacity of their states.

Labour sends warning to Tinubu over minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was warned against sending an executive bill on new minimum wage to the National Assembly without consulting organised labour.

The NLC and TUC said it was imperative for the president to consult them and the organised private sector before submitting a specific figure to the National Assembly.

According to the unions, proper consultations on the new minimum wage would lead to industrial harmony in Nigeria

